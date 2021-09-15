U.S. housing regulator proposes tweaks to capital rules for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The regulator overseeing housing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (OTC:) proposed on Wednesday changes to recently imposed capital and leverage requirements on the pair.
The proposed rule from the Federal Housing Finance Agency would encourage the pair to shift more risk from taxpayers to private investors, while allowing them to support the housing market, the agency said.
