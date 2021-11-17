U.S. House to have enough votes to pass ‘Build Back Better’ after CBO estimate

(Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives will have enough votes to pass President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill after the Congressional Budget Office publishes a complete cost estimate for the plan, Democratic House member Dan Kildee told CNN.
The $1.75 trillion proposal aims to expand the social safety net in the United States and boost climate change policy. The CBO anticipates publishing a complete cost estimate by Friday, Nov. 19.
