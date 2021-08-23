Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content WASHINGTON — Democrats faced a test of unity in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday as they teed up a vote on President Joe Biden’s sweeping plan to expand spending on social programs, even though it was not clear whether they had the votes to pass it. The vote, if it succeeds, sets the broad outlines for $3.5 trillion in spending on education, childcare, healthcare and climate measures favored by Biden and pays for them with tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations. But moderate Democrats have threatened to vote against the plan, saying the House should first pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that has already won approval from Democrats and Republicans in the Senate. Both measures are priorities for Biden.