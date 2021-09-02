U.S. House Speaker Pelosi pledges action on bill in response to Texas abortion law By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives in coming weeks will debate and vote on legislation stopping states from enacting restrictive anti-abortion regulations like the one just approved by Texas, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.
Saying in a statement that the Texas statute “delivers catastrophe to women in Texas, particularly women of color and women from low-income communities,” Pelosi said a Democratic bill will be brought before the full House for debate “upon our return” from a recess that is scheduled to end Sept. 20.
