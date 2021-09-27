U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Expects the Infrastructure Bill to Pass By CoinQuora

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Expects the Infrastructure Bill to Pass



Nancy Pelosi spoke about the infrastructure bill on Sunday.

She is confident that the bill will pass.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi eyes the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill for Thursday and expects the bill to pass.

On Sunday, the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi spoke about the infrastructure bill. She said that the bill, which is supposed to help fund bridges, road, airport, school, and other projects, will start on Monday.

According to reports, Pelosi has not yet set a date to vote for the $3.5 trillion social welfare and climate bill. Not to mention that the bill has divided her fellow Democrats, and it is still under negotiation.

In a letter to Democrats that her office released, Pelosi said,