U.S. House panel subpoenas Big Oil in climate deception probe

Table of Contents Article content

Article content

Article content

Article content Article content WASHINGTON — The head of a U.S. House panel on Tuesday subpoenaed four major oil companies and two lobbying groups for documents related to their actions on global warming as part of a year-long probe into potential climate deception by the energy industry. Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat and the chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, issued subpoenas to Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp , BP America and Shell Oil, and to industry body the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Article content The committee had asked the companies and organizations on Sept. 16 for documents on issues including their role in contributing to climate change, their marketing and lobbying efforts, and any funding of third parties to spread disinformation on climate. “To date, none of the entities has substantially complied with the Committee’s requests” Maloney said on Tuesday in a memo https://oversight.house.gov/sites/democrats.oversight.house.gov/files/2021-11-2%20Fossil%20Fuel%20Subpoena%20Memo%20%28Final%29.pdf to fellow members of the committee about the subpoenas https://oversight.house.gov/sites/democrats.oversight.house.gov/files/Final%20Fossil%20Fuel%20Subpoenas.pdf.

Article content Maloney had announced last week at the end of a hearing on Big Oil and climate disinformation that she would subpoena the companies and organizations, saying much of what the committee had received were publicly available documents. Maloney and other Democrats on the committee say oil companies have reaped huge profits for decades while they misled the public on climate change and prevented action to curb it. The companies and organizations deny the assertions. The panel has received some documents from former Exxon lobbyist, Keith McCoy, who was secretly recorded by environmental group Greenpeace https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/big-oil-hearing-kick-off-us-probe-into-climate-disinformation-lawmaker-2021-10-27 saying the company’s support of a carbon tax was a ruse, since the company believed the idea would never become law.