U.S. House panel seeks Trump records on COVID loan to YRC Worldwide

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House subcommittee is seeking Trump administration White House records regarding a $700 million COVID-19 relief loan to trucking company YRC Worldwide, now Yellow Corp, the panel chairman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Representative James Clyburn, who heads the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, asked the National Archives and Records Administration for the records following “new evidence obtained … on the role former Trump White House officials may have played in Yellow obtaining the federal funds.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey)