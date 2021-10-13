U.S. House panel probing Capitol riot subpoenas former Justice official By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks next to Deputy U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Pool/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A congressional panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said on Wednesday it has issued a subpoena seeking testimony and records from Jeffrey Clark, a former senior official at the Justice Department who was a proponent of Donald Trump’s false election fraud claims.

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee “needs to understand all the details about efforts inside the previous administration to delay the certification of the 2020 election and amplify misinformation about the election results,” the panel’s Democratic chairman, Bennie Thompson, said in a statement.

“We need to understand Mr. Clark’s role in these efforts at the Justice Department and learn who was involved across the administration. The Select Committee expects Mr. Clark to cooperate fully with our investigation,” Thompson said.

The subpoena requires Clark to produce records and testify at a deposition on Oct. 29.

The Senate Judiciary Committee last week issued a report saying there was “credible evidence” that Clark was involved in efforts to interrupt the peaceful transition of power while serving at the Justice Department.

An attorney for Clark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR