U.S. House Democrats seek to end cap on state, local tax deduction By Reuters

“We are committed to enacting a law that will include meaningful SALT relief that is so essential to our middle-class communities,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said in a statement.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday said they were continuing to work on legislation that would “undo” a cap on state and local tax deductions imposed by Republicans’ 2017 tax reform law.

