U.S. House committee demands records over Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A worker removes razor wire from the top of security fencing as part of a reduction in heightened security measures taken after the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol demanded records on Wednesday from the U.S. National Archives and Records administration and seven executive branch agencies in connection with its investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee asked for White House communications records on and leading up to Jan. 6, as well as documents from the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Interior and Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Counterterrorism Center and Office of the Director of National Intelligence, with a two-week deadline to produce the materials.