U.S. House committee backs contempt report on Trump aide Bannon By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol voted unanimously on Tuesday in favor of contempt-of-Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump.
The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives Select Committee approved a report recommending the criminal charge by a unanimous 9-0 vote, calling it “shocking” that Bannon refused to comply with subpoenas seeking documents and testimony.
