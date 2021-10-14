U.S. hopeful of reaching deal with EU on metals tariffs by end-October -source

Article content WASHINGTON — The United States is hopeful it can resolve its trade dispute with the European Union over tariffs on steel and aluminum before the end of October, a source familiar with the discussions said on Wednesday. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met on Tuesday with EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis, who last month told a Washington think tank that he was “moderately optimistic” an agreement could be reached. “We’re hopeful we can reach agreement by the end of the month,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

Article content Spokespeople for the USTR and the EU declined comment on the talks. The U.S. Commerce Department, which administers the “Section 232” tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Tuesday, USTR said that Tai and Dombrovskis discussed “the ongoing efforts to address global overcapacity in the steel and aluminum sectors and shared challenges posed by non-market economies.” Tai and Dombrovskis agreed in May to not escalate the dispute over steel and aluminum tariffs for six months in order to negotiate a settlement in a truce that expires in late November. In June, they brokered an agreement that halted a 17-year trade battle over aircraft subsidies with a similar argument: the bigger threat facing both Europe and the United States comes from China’s efforts to develop its own commercial aircraft industry.