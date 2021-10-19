U.S. homeland security secretary tests positive for COVID-19

(Reuters) – U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, U.S. media reported, citing a department spokesperson.
“Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols. Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by CNN and NBC News.
