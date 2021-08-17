U.S. homebuilder confidence falls to 13-month low in August By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
By Evan Sully
(Reuters) – U.S. homebuilder confidence in the market for single-family homes fell in August to its lowest reading in 13 months, a report released on Tuesday showed.
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index declined 5 points to a reading of 75 this month, its lowest level since July 2020, from 80 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to remain unchanged from the month prior.
A reading above 50 means more builders view market conditions as favorable than poor. The index hit an all-time high of 90 in November 2020.
