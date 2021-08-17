U.S. homebuilder confidence falls to 13-month low in August By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A “For Sale” sign is posted outside a residential home in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, U.S. May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Karen Ducey

(Reuters) – U.S. homebuilder confidence in the market for single-family homes fell in August to its lowest reading in 13 months, a report released on Tuesday showed.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index declined 5 points to a reading of 75 this month, its lowest level since July 2020, from 80 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to remain unchanged from the month prior.

A reading above 50 means more builders view market conditions as favorable than poor. The index hit an all-time high of 90 in November 2020.

