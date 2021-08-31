U.S. home prices rose in June at record annual pace

By Evan Sully
(Reuters) – U.S. single-family home prices in 20 key urban markets rose in June from a year earlier at the fastest pace on record, a closely watched survey said on Tuesday.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 19.1% through the 12 months ended in June, from an upwardly revised 17.1% the previous month, marking the largest annual price increase in the survey’s 20-year history. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 18.5% increase.
On a month-to-month basis, the 20-city composite index rose 1.8% from May. This was in line with estimates from economists polled by Reuters.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.