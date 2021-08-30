U.S. health department sets up climate change office

Article content WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has established an office to address climate change and health equity at the national level, Secretary Xavier Becerra said on Monday. The office aims to protect vulnerable communities disproportionately affected by pollution and climate-driven disasters, including drought and wildfires, he said. “There is no doubt that America is experiencing climate change, and there is no reason for us to doubt that we must take this on immediately, because it’s not just about the climate, it’s not just about our environment. It’s about our health.”

Article content Becerra spoke to reporters as Hurricane Ida knocked out power https://www.reuters.com/world/us/hurricane-ida-plunges-new-orleans-into-darkness-amid-louisiana-flooding-2021-08-30 across Louisiana and Mississippi, killing at least one person and littering roads with downed power lines and debris. President Joe Biden declared major disasters and ordered federal assistance to bolster recovery efforts in both states. Becerra declared public health emergencies there. Biden has made tackling the climate crisis domestically and abroad a key part of his agenda. He ordered in May the creation of a comprehensive government-wide climate-risk strategy within 120 days. Establishing the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity is part of that strategy, Becerra said.