U.S. has ‘sacred obligation’ to take care of veterans, Biden says By Reuters

“We’re going to work with Congress, Republicans and Democrats together, to make sure our veterans receive the world class benefits that they’ve earned,” he said.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration will work with Congress to make sure the country’s veterans get the benefits they have earned.”Our administration is going to meet the sacred obligation that we owe you,” Biden said, in a speech to mark Veterans’ Day at Arlington National Cemetery.

© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark Veterans Day and the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.