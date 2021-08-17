U.S. has completed draw down of Kabul diplomats, remaining staff will aid with ongoing evacuation By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price holds a press briefing on Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/POOL

(Reuters) – U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday the United States had completed a draw down of embassy personnel from the Afghan capital of Kabul and those diplomatic personnel remaining were assisting the evacuation of American citizens and Afghan allies. Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass was also heading to Kabul on Tuesday to help with the evacuation, Price said during a regular press briefing at the State Department.