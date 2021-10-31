Home Business U.S. has administered over 422 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC By...

U.S. has administered over 422 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A nurse receives one of the first vaccinations at Mt. Sinai Hospital from Pfizer-BioNTech during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Fi

(Reuters) – The United States had administered 422,070,099 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures were up from the 420,657,683 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday.

The agency said 221,520,153 people had received at least one dose, while 192,453,500 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EDT on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc and Pfizer (NYSE:) Inc/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s one-shot vaccine.

About 18.6 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©