U.S. has administered 379.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC says By Reuters

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 379,472,220 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 456,755,075 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 378,569,717 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into people’s arms by Sept. 10, out of 454,332,805 doses delivered.

The Atlanta-based agency said 209,099,300 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 178,328,389 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EDT on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:) and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as the one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:).

More than 1.7 million people have received an additional dose of either the Pfizer (NYSE:) or Moderna vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.