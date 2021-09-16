U.S. grand jury indicts lawyer who represented Clinton campaign By Reuters





By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – An attorney who represented Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign was indicted on Thursday for lying to the FBI, as part of Special Counsel John Durham’s ongoing probe into the origins of the FBI’s investigation into ties between Russia and former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Michael Sussmann, a partner with Perkins Coie who also represented the Democratic National Committee in connection with Russia’s hack of the organization, is accused of making false statements during a Sept. 19, 2016 meeting with former FBI General Counsel James Baker.

This marks the second criminal case now that Durham has filed so far since former Attorney General William Barr tapped him in 2019 to investigate the U.S. officials who probed the Trump-Russia contacts. Trump, a Republican, portrayed the 2016 FBI investigation as part of a witch hunt against him.

After the Biden administration came on board, Durham was allowed to stay on as special counsel and continue his work.

In the indictment, Sussmann is accused of falsely telling Baker that he did not represent any client when he met him to give the FBI white papers and other data files containing evidence of questionable cyber links between the Trump Organization and a Russian-based bank.

The indictment alleges that in fact, Sussmann had turned over this information not as a “good citizen” but rather, as an attorney representing a U.S. technology executive, an internet company and Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Attorneys for Sussmann were expected to staunchly deny that he lied.