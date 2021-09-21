U.S. government panel reviewing Zoom deal to buy Five9 By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. Justice Department-led committee is reviewing Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:) Inc’s proposed $15 billion all-stock deal to buy cloud-based call center operator Five9 (NASDAQ:) Inc, according to a letter filed with U.S. regulators.
The Aug. 27 letter filed with the Federal Communications Commission said the Committee for the Assessment of Foreign Participation in the United States Telecommunications Services Sector — known as “Team Telecom” — is reviewing to see if the deal “poses a risk to the national security or law enforcement interests.”
