U.S. Government Could Be Running Dry On Money If National Debt Limit Not Addressed

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shared grave news with congressional leaders on Tuesday. Apparently, the United States government is on track to run out of money by mid-October. To avoid this financial disaster, Democrats are clinging to hope that Republicans will vote to raise or suspend the national debt limit. However, that option is looking unlikely.

“…we know from previous debt limit impasses that waiting until the last minute can cause serious harm to business and consumer confidence, raise borrowing costs for taxpayers, and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States for years to come,” Janet wrote in a letter.

According to Forbes, the debt limit functions like credit for the government. It determines how much the government can borrow to pay its bills. Some of the consequences of not raising the limit included missed social security checks and payments to U.S. troops.

Janet detailed that the US government will “exhaust its extraordinary measures” by October 18. She also warned that this date is simply an estimate. This means the date could “unpredictably shift forward or backward” if the government has unexpected or lessened expenses.

“It is uncertain whether we could continue to meet all the nation’s commitments after that date,” Janet wrote.

Her warning came a few hours after Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would’ve suspended the debt limit. The stopgap bill addressed two current financial issues: government funding and the debt limit.

CNN reports that government funding is set to expire on September 30, but the bill sought to extend the date through December 3. The bill also would’ve suspended the debt limit through December 16, 2022. Although it passed the House, Republicans shut it down on Monday with a 48-50 vote. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer initially voted yes, but change his vote to no. No other Republicans voted for the measure.

The treasury secretary also revealed that the government has spent an average of $50 billion per day and exceeded $300 billion.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post U.S. Government Could Be Running Dry On Money If National Debt Limit Not Addressed appeared first on The Shade Room.