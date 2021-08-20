U.S. gives 500,000 vaccine doses to Kosovo – Blinken

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

WASHINGTON — The United States on Friday donated 500,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to Kosovo through the COVAX distribution scheme, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.

The shipment comes amid a U.S. vaccine diplomacy effort that has sent vaccines to dozens of countries. Washington also sent close to 600,000 doses of the same vaccine to Angola and 200,000 to Togo, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Twitter.

It also comes just days after Kosovo on Aug. 15 offered to provide temporary refuge to U.S.-affiliated Afghans at risk after the Taliban seized power.