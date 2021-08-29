U.S. Gasoline Prices Jump After Hurricane Ida Disrupts Supplies

Article content

(Bloomberg) — U.S. gasoline futures jumped on concern that Hurricane Ida will damage refineries as it barrels across Louisiana, leading to an extended period of disruption to supplies.

Gasoline for October delivery rose as much as 9.21 cents, or 4.4%, and was trading 2.7% higher at $2.1764 a gallon as of 6:05 p.m. in New York as electronic trading resumed after the weekend break.

Refiners including Valero Energy Corp. and Marathon Petroleum Corp. had already shut about 12% of U.S. fuel-making capacity as a precaution ahead of the Category 4 storm, which packed stronger winds than Katrina in 2005 as it made landfall. Colonial Pipeline Co., the operator of the largest fuel distribution system from the refining centers in Texas and Louisiana to customers throughout the eastern U.S., said Sunday it had idled its main pipelines.