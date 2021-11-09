U.S. Futures Largely Unchanged; GE, Robinhood and PPI Data in Focus By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – U.S. stocks are seen opening largely unchanged higher Tuesday, continuing at record levels on the back of a strong earnings season and ahead of the release of key inflation data.

At 7:05 AM ET (1205 GMT), the contract was down 30 points, or 0.1%, while traded 2 points, or 0.1%, higher and climbed 25 points, or 0.2%.

The three major indices once again closed at record highs on Monday, with the blue chip gaining over 100 points, or 0.3%, and the broad-based climbing 0.1%. The added 0.1%, its 11th straight positive session, the longest daily winning streak since December 2019.

The passage of the long-awaited infrastructure bill has added to the positive tone created by a benign central bank as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also helping has been a generally beneficial earnings season – 445 of the S&P 500 companies have reported as of early Monday, and average earnings growth of 38% has been better than the 27% consensus forecast, according to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) analysts. They also noted that profit margins have held up surprisingly well in a surprisingly broad range of sectors.

The quarterly reporting season is drawing to a close, but DR Horton (NYSE:) is set for a strong start after reporting a jump in earnings due to higher house prices, while Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:) and Coinbase (NASDAQ:) are due after the market closes.

Elsewhere, General Electric (NYSE:) will be in the spotlight after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three separate units, focusing on aviation, health care and energy, after years of underperformance as a conglomerate.

Robinhood (NASDAQ:) will also be in focus after the company, which runs a trading app for retail investors, revealed a data security breach which saw “a limited amount of personal information” being compromised.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:), the U.S.’s largest movie theater chain, posted a narrower loss and higher revenue than expected, while TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:), the travel-booking company, disappointed on both the top- and bottom-line with its third quarter results.

Also of interest will be this week’s inflation data, starting with the at 8:30 AM ET (1230 GMT), followed by the on Wednesday. Economists are expecting producer prices to have risen 0.6% on the month in October, equating to an annual rise of 8.7%.

Crude prices edged higher Tuesday, continuing recent gains, benefiting from the tight global supply and increasing signs of a post-pandemic economic recovery.

Investors now await oil supply data from the later Tuesday and the U.S. on Wednesday.

U.S. crude inventories are expected to have risen a third straight week, potentially helping to cap further gains.

By 7:05 AM ET, U.S. crude futures traded 0.5% at $82.30 a barrel, while the contract rose 0.4% to $83.75.

Additionally, fell 0.2% to $1,825.00/oz, while traded 0.1% lower at 1.1581.