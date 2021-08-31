U.S. Futures Edge Lower; Zoom Slumps on Revenue Outlook By Investing.com





By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally lower Tuesday, although healthy monthly gains look likely as August comes to an end.

At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the contract was down 15 points, or 0.1%, traded largely unchanged, less than 0.1%, lower, while dropped 10 points, or 0.1%.

Tuesday will be the final trading day of August, and the three main indices are poised to post strong gains for the month. The broad-based is up 3%, set for its seventh winning month in a row, while the tech-heavy has climbed 4%, likely to register its third straight winning month. The blue-chip is up a more subdued 1.3%, as optimism over the pandemic ebbed in recent weeks, leading to many reflation- and reopening-themed plays being unwound.

Extraordinary monetary and fiscal stimulus has provided a powerful backdrop, and comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday indicating that the central bank would continue to be cautious in its approach to withdrawing stimulus has helped the tone this week.

Adding further support has been a stellar quarterly earnings season, although this is now coming to an end, with Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ:) the highlight of a short list Tuesday. Year-on-year growth rates are likely to edge down from here, given that the second quarter of 2020 represented the height of the pandemic.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:) will be in the spotlight, with the video conferencing company’s stock seen slumping premarket after it reported slowing revenue growth in the second quarter, while Chinese gaming company NetEase (NASDAQ:) reported better-than-expected numbers.

The main economic data number Tuesday comes in the form of the release for August, at 10 AM ET (1400 GMT), which is expected to fall to 124, down from 129.1 in July. The index has risen for six straight months.

That said, it’s Friday’s for August that is at the forefront of investors’ minds, especially as it coincides with the scheduled end of federal pandemic unemployment assistance in the states that haven’t stopped paying it already.

Crude prices slipped lower Tuesday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida hitting the U.S. Gulf Coast, dropping after last week’s sharp gains with the damage not as severe as had been feared.

Hurricane Ida hit output at six refineries in Louisiana that process almost 2 million barrels per day of crude, around 12% of U.S. refining capacity.

Investors now await oil supply data from the , due later in the day.

By 7:05 AM ET, U.S. crude futures traded 1% lower at $68.55 a barrel, while the contract traded 0.8% lower at $71.65.

Additionally, rose 0.42% to $1,815.95/oz, while traded 0.4% higher at 1.1837.