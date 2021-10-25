U.S. FTC to restrict future deals for firms that pursue ‘anticompetitive mergers’ By Reuters

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it is restoring its practice of routinely restricting future acquisitions for companies that pursue “anticompetitive mergers.”
A policy statement put the industry on notice that the agency has restored the practice of prohibiting acquisitive firms from merging again without FTC’s prior approval, the FTC said https://
