U.S. FERC’s Glick urges Northeast generators to buy fuel before winter

Article content U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commissioner (FERC) Richard Glick on Friday urged power generators in the Northeast to buy enough fuel for the winter as global supply shortfalls have caused oil and gas prices to soar. “I implore all entities with capacity supply obligations in the (Northeast) to take all necessary measures to ensure they meet their commitment to serve load this winter,” Glick said in a tweet. “This includes arranging fuel contracts (and) starting the winter with sufficient supply.”

Article content His comments followed FERC’s release of an assessment on Thursday that warned extreme cold could cause shortages and price spikes in New England and New York because they are heavily dependent on gas for power. Rising demand for energy around the world this year has already caused shortages of coal, gas and oil, that have resulted in power blackouts in China. Gas prices in Europe and Asia have soared to record highs as utilities have competed for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to refill stockpiles before the winter heating season. FERC noted gas futures in New England for January-February 2022 were trading over $21 per million British thermal units, up sharply from $6.78 in January-February 2021 and a five-year (2017-2021) average of $5.79.