U.S. Fed officials agreed to reduce emergency pandemic support as soon as November

Fed officials last month signaled they were close to beginning to scale back their US$120 billion in monthly asset purchases and Chair Jerome Powell told reporters the process could start as soon as November and would likely end around mid-2022. The record of the closed-door debate showed U.S. central bankers grappling with high uncertainty on both sides of their mandate for full employment and stable prices. Inflation is rising at the fastest pace in years and is well above the Fed’s two per cent goal. Some officials say supply bottlenecks and production tangles — blamed on disruption as the economy reopens from the pandemic — could sustain price pressures for longer than they expected. Consumer prices rose 5.4 per cent in September from a year earlier, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.

Fed officials last month projected price pressures would ease back close to their goal next year, but nine of 18 forecast at least on interest-rate increase during 2022, up from seven in June. The FOMC left rates near zero and said they would stay there until the labor market has reached maximum employment and inflation was on track to exceed 2 per cent “for some time.”

Bloomberg.com