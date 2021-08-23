Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was not able to complete its review of the company’s drug to treat major depressive disorder by the target action date of Aug. 22.
The company said the FDA did not request additional information, adding that the review of the application was ongoing.
