U.S. FDA lifts clinical hold on Inovio’s COVID-19 vaccine trial By Reuters

(Reuters) – Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:) Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the partial clinical hold on the company’s trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA last year put the final-stage trial on hold as it sought more information from the company, including details on a delivery device used to inject genetic material into cells.

Inovio said the FDA’s review was complete, and the agency had provided authorization to proceed with the study.

