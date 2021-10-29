U.S. FDA expected to authorize first COVID-19 vaccine for young children on Friday

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:) coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years on Friday, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the agency’s planning.
The agency’s decision will make it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States.
The decision is expected to make the vaccine available to 28 million children – many of whom are back in school for in-person learning – in the coming days. It comes after a panel of advisers to the FDA voted overwhelmingly to recommend the authorization on Tuesday.
