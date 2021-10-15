U.S. FDA declines to approve Revance’s frown-line treatment

Article content

Revance Therapeutics Inc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had declined to approve its long-acting injectable drug to treat moderate to severe frown lines, sending its shares plunging 29%.

The company said the FDA pointed to “deficiencies” related to the regulator’s inspection of Revance’s manufacturing site.

No other concerns were raised in the agency’s “complete response letter,” the drug developer said.

Revance’s DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, a potential rival for AbbVie Inc’s Botox anti-wrinkle injection, was successful in reducing moderate to severe frown lines in a late-stage study in December 2018.