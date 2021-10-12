U.S. FDA authorizes new e-cigarette products from BAT unit By Reuters

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the marketing of some new e-cigarette products by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co, a unit of British American Tobacco (NYSE:) Plc, allowing the products to be legally sold in the United States.

However, the agency denied marketing authorization for certain flavored products submitted under R.J.’s Vuse Solo brand.

In September, the regulator delayed its decision on whether Juul and other major manufacturers, including British American Tobacco, can sell their products in the United States, as it weighs the public health impact of the products.

E-cigarettes vaporize a nicotine-laced liquid, and their use among children and teens has been a growing public health concern.

