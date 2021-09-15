U.S. FDA approves Takeda’s lung cancer therapy By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co’s logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) -Japanese pharma company Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug, Exkivity, to treat a type of lung cancer.

Takeda said the approval was based on an early-to-mid-stage trial testing 114 patients with non-small cell lung cancer, with results showing clinically meaningful responses with a median duration of about 18 months.

Exkivity was approved for patients with a specific gene mutation called EGFR Exon20 insertions in non-small cell lung cancer, whose disease has progressed on or after chemotherapy.

The company said the approval for the indication was contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common form of lung cancer, accounting for about 85% of the estimated 2.2 million new cases of lung cancer diagnosed each year worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

The drug comes with a boxed warning flagging risks of potential heart toxicity, lung disease and heart rhythm disturbances.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR