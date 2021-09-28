U.S. FDA approves AbbVie’s migraine prevention drug

Article content

AbbVie Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. health regulator approved its once-daily oral medicine for preventive treatment of migraine in adults, adding a third drug to the drugmaker’s arsenal of therapies for severe headaches.

The drug, Qulipta, which AbbVie will launch in early October, will enter a crowded market for migraine prevention drugs such as Eli Lilly’s Emgality, Amgen Inc’s Aimovig and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd’s Nurtec ODT.

Analysts expect the drug to bring in sales of over $640 million by 2025, according to Refinitiv data.