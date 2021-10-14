U.S. FDA advisers weigh case for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots By Reuters

(Reuters) – Booster doses of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE:).-BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine improved severe disease protection in people aged 40 and older, Israel’s Health Ministry told an outside panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

The U.S. FDA was meeting to consider the need for booster shots of the Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc. vaccine.

Israel, which has been closely monitoring vaccines in its population, said in a slide presentation that administering a booster dose led to greater protection against confirmed infection in those aged 16 and above.

 

 

