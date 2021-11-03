U.S. FCC approves Boeing bid to deploy satellites for broadband service By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday said it had approved Boeing (NYSE:) Co’s application to launch and operate 147 satellites to provide high-speed broadband internet access.
Boeing first filed with the FCC in 2017 seeking approval to deploy a V-band Constellation of mostly low earth orbit satellites. The FCC did not approve Boeing’s request to operate inter-satellite links in certain frequency bands that are not allocated internationally for operations of the fixed-satellite service.
