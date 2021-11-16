U.S. Factory Output Rises More Than Forecast as Ida Impact Fades

Article content (Bloomberg) — Production at U.S. factories rose in October by more than forecast, bouncing back from the effects of Hurricane Ida and suggesting manufacturers are having a better time addressing materials shortages. The 1.2% increase in manufacturing production followed a 0.7% decline in September, Federal Reserve data showed Tuesday. Total industrial production, which also includes mining and utility output, advanced 1.6% in October. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 0.9% monthly increases in both factory production and total industrial output.

Article content Healthy business investment combined with firm consumer demand have fueled orders growth for manufacturers but have also depleted inventories and resulted in increased backlogs. The report suggests that producers are working through materials shortages and employment remaining below pre-pandemic levels. The report showed that the increase in factory production was driven in part by an 11% rebound in the output of motor vehicles and parts, suggesting automakers are having more success increasing output despite the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. The gain was the largest since July of last year. Excluding autos and parts, manufacturing output rose 0.6% after a 0.2% decline a month earlier. Petroleum Recovery