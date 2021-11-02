U.S. FAA warns of potential interference from new 5G technology

Article content

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it had issued a special information bulletin alerting manufacturers, operators and pilots that action may be needed to address potential interference with sensitive aircraft electronics caused by new 5G telecommunications technology.

The FAA has been in discussion with the Federal Communications Commissions about its air safety concerns over the plan to begin using some new spectrum for 5G wireless networks starting Dec. 5.

The FAA said on Tuesday operators “should be prepared for the possibility that interference from 5G transmitters and other technology could cause certain safety equipment to malfunction.”

It also recommends pilots remind passengers that all portable electronic devices equipped with 5G be should be turned off or switched to airplane mode during flight. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)