U.S. FAA wants airlines to do more to address unruly passengers By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday urged U.S. passenger airlines “to commit to take more action” to address unruly passengers.
The agency said it had asked airline trade groups at a meeting on Tuesday to disclose within a week what steps it will take. The FAA plans to soon hold similar meetings with representatives from airports and labor in the face of a record number of airline passenger disturbances.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.