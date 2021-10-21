U.S. FAA proposes minimum rest periods for flight attendants between shifts By Reuters

(Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday it was proposing to require flight attendants receive at least 10 hours of rest time between shifts after Congress had directed the action in 2018, according to a document released Thursday.

Airlines for America, a trade group representing major carriers including American Airlines (NASDAQ:), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:), United Airlines and others, had previously estimated the rules would cost its members $786 million over 10 years for the 66% of flight attendants its members employ.

Aviation unions told the FAA the majority of U.S. flight attendants now receive 10 hours of rest from airlines and had urged the rule’s quick adoption for safety and security reasons.

