U.S. extends travel curbs at Canada, Mexico land borders through Sept. 21 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People cross the U.S.-Canadian border after Canada opened the border to vaccinated Americans in Blaine, Washington, U.S., August 9, 2021. REUTERS/David Ryder

(Reuters) – The United States on Friday extended the closure of its land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel such as tourism through Sept. 21 despite Ottawa’s decision to open its border to vaccinated Americans. The latest 30-day extension by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), announced on Twitter, came after Canada said in July it would start allowing in fully vaccinated U.S. visitors starting Aug. 9 for non-essential travel after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a lengthy ban that many businesses have called crippling.