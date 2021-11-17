U.S., EU, Japan trade ministers agree to renew three-way partnership

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks to Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi at the start of their meeting at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, November 17 2021. Franck Robichon/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) – The trade ministers of the United States, the European Union and Japan said on Wednesday they have agreed to renew a trilateral partnership to address global challenges posed by non-market policies and practices of third countries.

In a joint statement, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and Japanese Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda said they intended to meet in person on the margins of an upcoming World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

The conference will be held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR