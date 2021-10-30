U.S., EU expected to announce deal ending steel, aluminum tariff dispute, sources say By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A member of the Ironworkers Local 7 union installs steel beams on high-rise building under construction during a summer heat wave in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and European Union are expected to announce a deal to resolve a long-running trade dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs this weekend – as early as Saturday – five people familiar with the agreement said.

Two of the sources said the agreement, details of which were still being finalized, would allow EU countries to export duty free some 3.3 million tons of steel annually to the United States under a tariff-rate quota system.

Higher steel import volumes would be subject to a tariff, but certain steel products that had previously won exclusions from the U.S. tariffs during the past year would be allowed duty free in addition to the quota volumes, the sources said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR