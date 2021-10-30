U.S., EU agree to deal on Trump-era steel, aluminum tariffs, sources say

Article content WASHINGTON/ROME — The United States and European Union are expected to announce a deal to resolve a long-running trade dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs this weekend, easing a major transatlantic trade irritant, five people familiar with the agreement said. Two of the sources said the agreement, details of which were still being finalized, would allow EU countries to export duty free some 3.3 million tons of steel annually to the United States under a tariff-rate quota system.

Article content “An agreement on steel has been reached and will be announced soon,” said one source familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity. Higher steel import volumes would be subject to tariffs, but additional duty-free status would be granted to certain steel products that had previously won exclusions from the U.S. tariffs during the past year, the sources said. Including the product-specific exclusions, the total volume from EU steelmakers allowed in duty free would be around 4.3 million tons next year, one of the sources said. Europe exported https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-europe-steel-idUSKCN1J322N 5 million tons of steel to the United States before the tariffs were added in 2018 by former President Donald Trump.