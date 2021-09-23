U.S. equity futures rise, dollar sinks on Evergrande media report By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A trader exits the trading floor as a screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the end of the trading day on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid



LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. equity index futures kicked higher and the U.S. dollar’s losses widened against its rivals after a Bloomberg news report that financial regulators in Beijing told embattled property developer China Evergrande to avoid a near-term default on its dollar bonds.

Versus a basket of its rivals, the greenback fell to 93.14 while U.S. stock index futures extended gains to 0.8% in London trading.

“A little bit of risk-on moves but in reality it is really quiet. People think Beijing will ‘solve’ Evergrande by kicking the can down the road,” one trader said.