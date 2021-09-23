U.S. equity futures rise, dollar sinks on Evergrande media report By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. equity index futures kicked higher and the U.S. dollar’s losses widened against its rivals after a Bloomberg news report that financial regulators in Beijing told embattled property developer China Evergrande to avoid a near-term default on its dollar bonds.
Versus a basket of its rivals, the greenback fell to 93.14 while U.S. stock index futures extended gains to 0.8% in London trading.
“A little bit of risk-on moves but in reality it is really quiet. People think Beijing will ‘solve’ Evergrande by kicking the can down the road,” one trader said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.