U.S. equity futures rise, dollar sinks on Evergrande media report By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A trader exits the trading floor as a screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the end of the trading day on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. equity index futures kicked higher and the U.S. dollar’s losses widened against its rivals after a Bloomberg news report that financial regulators in Beijing told embattled property developer China Evergrande to avoid a near-term default on its dollar bonds.

Versus a basket of its rivals, the greenback fell to 93.14 while U.S. stock index futures extended gains to 0.8% in London trading.

“A little bit of risk-on moves but in reality it is really quiet. People think Beijing will ‘solve’ Evergrande by kicking the can down the road,” one trader said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR