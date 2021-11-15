U.S. EPA will not rewrite airplane emissions rules finalized under Trump By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Monday it will not rewrite the first-ever standards regulating greenhouse gas emissions from airplanes finalized in the last days of former President Donald Trump’s administration.
President Joe Biden had directed the EPA in January to consider whether to rewrite the airplane emissions rules, which face a legal challenge from 12 states and three environmental groups.
The EPA said Monday it will press for ambitious new international emissions standards at the upcoming round of international negotiations next year at the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
