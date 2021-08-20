U.S. EPA to recommend higher biofuel mandates for 2022 than 2021, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to recommend to the White House higher biofuel blending mandates for 2022 than for 2021 and 2020, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The EPA is also expected to issue proposals for the 2021 and 2022 years at the same time, sources said. The mandates set the amount of biofuels that oil refiners must blend into their fuel each year.

